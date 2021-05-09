1928-2021 • Elgin
LaNeva F. Davis, 92, of Elgin, died March 11, 2021, at her residence. A service will be held at a later time.
LaNeva was born Oct. 22, 1928, in La Grande, to Earl and Verna (Darr) Moore. She was raised in Elgin and graduated from Elgin High School. She was married to Archie F. Davis.
LaNeva was employed at Bob’s Market as a store clerk and at FoodTown. She enjoyed gardening, camping and hunting.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Rod Davis of Rouge River, Jeff and Debi Davis of Elgin and Jim and Pam Davis of Boardman; sister, Arleen of Portland; and six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie; brother, Royce; and parents, Earl and Verna.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
