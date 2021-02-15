1949-2021 • Formerly of La Grande
Larry Hughes Masters, 71, of Meridian, Idaho, and formerly of La Grande, died Feb. 6 due to an abrupt medical condition. Services will take place at a later date due to COVID-19.
Larry was born Aug. 15, 1949, in La Grande, to Forrest and Alice Masters. He was a graduate of La Grande High School and what is now Eastern Oregon University where he enjoyed varsity sports and competed in baseball and basketball. Following graduation, he had a long successful career in the clothing business that began at Trotter’s in La Grande. This led to sales representative positions for a number of fine clothiers in the Pacific Northwest, Midwest and Southwest.
In Sedona, Arizona, 26 years ago Larry met his future wife, Millissa. Soon after their marriage they started up a cinnamon roasted nut business traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest in the summer and the Southwest in the winter months, while living full-time in their RV.
Family, friends, pets (especially cats) and taking drives on roads less traveled were just a few of the things that were important to Larry in his lifetime.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Millissa Masters; stepchildren and their spouses, Ashley and Mindy Moses of Phoenix, Arizona, and Harmony and Rob Lopez of Bonsall, California; two stepgrandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lowell and Susan of Nevada and Lynn and Sheila of Oregon; sister-in-law, Irene of Oregon; and three nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Stephen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter or organization that places pets in loving homes.
