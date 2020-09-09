1919-2020 • La Grande
LaVaun “Bonnie” Ker, 100, of La Grande, died Sept. 6 at her residence. Interment will be in Payette, Idaho. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Known as Bonnie and also as Grace, she was born Sept. 16, 1919, in Huntsville, Utah, to Fremont and Geneva (Allen) Smith.
On Jan. 20, 1940, Bonnie married Edward Ker of Ontario, where they operated a dairy with his parents and had five children. In October 1952, Bonnie and Edward moved to Quincy, Washington, to establish a farm. They were later joined by Edward’s parents and brother, Wayne. They continued there until retiring and moving to Richland, Washington, in 1997.
Edward passed away in 2013 after 73 years of marriage. In May 2015, Bonnie moved to La Grande, where her family celebrated her 100th birthday in 2019. She lived there until her death, just 10 days short of her 101st birthday.
Surviving relatives include her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Billie Ker; daughters and sons-in-law, Kate Jensen, Emma and Phil Schoening, and Edna and Larry Davidson; brother, Bob Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Helen Smith; and 13 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brother, Fred Smith; daughter, Betty; and granddaughter, Wendi Jensen Elmenhurst.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
