1943-2021
La Grande
LaVon Kay Johnson, 77, of La Grande, died Aug. 15, 2021, at her residence. A private service will be held at a later time.
LaVon was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Brighton, Colorado, to Donald Priest and Shirley (Adams) Priest. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School.
LaVon was a devoted mother to her three children. Attending church was the highlight of her life.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Sheri and Jeff Creel of Nampa, Idaho, Holli and Travis Tandy of Summerville, and Robbi and Chris Cribbs of La Grande; brother and sister-in-law, Jody and Margaret Priest of Baker City; sisters, Darla Thomas of La Grande and Becci Freeman and husband, Mark, of Wasilla, Alaska; stepsister, Olli Mae Spoon of Umatilla; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one aunt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Shirley; stepfather, Wilber Marion Johnston; and sister, Judy Morris.
