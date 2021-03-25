1942-2021 • Elgin
Lawrence “Larry” Lee Laber, 78, of Elgin, died Feb. 27 at his residence. At his request, there will not be a service.
Known as Larry, he was born July 31, 1942, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to Lawrence and Beatrice (Irons) Matthews. Larry lived all of his school years in Joseph and graduated from high school in 1960. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from June 1, 1960, to July 1, 1963. He served aboard the ship USS Eldorado, stopping in several ports around the world.
Larry worked for the Boise Cascade road crew for more than 30 years. He enjoyed playing cards and games with family. He liked trap shooting, but then someone told him he should try golfing, which he did and fell in love with the game.
Larry loved football and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, for which he was a shareholder. He and his wife, Carol, went to Lambeau Field in Wisconsin and watched the Packers beat the Denver Broncos in 1993.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Carol; sons, Cliff Laber of Union and Randy Laber and wife, Sherry, of Elgin; stepdaughters and their spouses, Tammy and Bill Dixon of Jacksonville, Florida, and Wendy and David Frankle of West Linn; stepson, Randy Trudell and fiancee, Holly, of Kuna, Idaho; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth Fern and Pat Parr of Harbor and Dixie and Mirek Pociask of Auburn, Washington; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
