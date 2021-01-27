1939-2020 • La Grande
LeeRoy “Papa” Leslie Moschkau, 81, of La Grande, died Dec. 4, 2020, at his residence. A private celebration of his life will be held Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. Those who receive an invitation must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The celebration of life will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend (go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 10 a.m.).
LeeRoy was born May 16, 1939, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to August and Ellen (Coleman) Moschkau. He resided in Glendale, Silverton and Myrtle Creek, and has lived in La Grande since 1999. He attended schools in Glendale and graduated in 1957 from Glendale High School, where he was on the baseball and football teams. On July 2, 1960, he married Diane Marie Kirk. LeeRoy served in the U.S. Army.
LeeRoy was employed with the Bureau of Land Management for 33 years and Bowman Trucking. He earned awards for dedication of service from BLM and from Bowman Trucking. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed gold mining, bow hunting, traveling and riding his recreational vehicles. He was a dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Diane; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Christie Moschkau of Glide, Ron Moschkau of La Grande, and Darren and Adela Moschkau of La Grande; brother, Lester Moschkau of Roseburg; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Ellen; children, Michael and Marvin; sister, Ruth Ann Nissen; brother, Arnold Moschkau; and eight aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.