Union • 1929-2020
Lenora Louise Rainsberry, 91 of Union, died April 23 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lenora was born April 4, 1929, in Monette, Arkansas, to William Floyd and Myrtle (Clegg) Thornton. She resided in Monette as well as Baker City, Keeting and Union. Lenora graduated from Baker High School. She married Vernon Wellington and they later divorced. In 1988, Lenora married Allan W. Rainsberry.
Lenora worked at various jobs, including as a cook and a waitress. She enjoyed gardening, ceramics, painting, handmade cards and bingo. She was on a bowling league and was a member of the Eagles.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Bev and Brian Gray of Hermiston, Pam Pedro of La Grande, Janice Wellington of La Grande, Chuck Wellington of Union and April and John Leithner of La Grande; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Rainsberry; daughter, Susan Peterson; parents, William and Myrtle; two grandchildren; and two brothers and one sister.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
