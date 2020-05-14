Union • 1950-2020
Leo B. Wagoner, 69, of Union, died April 22 at his home in Wildflower Lodge in La Grande. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Leo was born May 25, 1950, in La Grande, to James and Essie (White) Wagoner. He was raised along with nine siblings on Wagoner Hill in Summerville and attended school in Imbler from first grade through graduation.
After graduation, Leo began working for the Union Pacific Railroad, where he worked until an injury forced his early retirement. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gathering mushrooms and picking huckleberries. Leo lived by the motto “The rougher the road, the better the berry picking.” He also enjoyed spending time swapping stories with his friends at the Union County Senior Center.
Surviving relatives include his son and spouse, Trent and Katina Wagoner of La Grande; stepsons and spouses, Les and Paula Webb of La Grande, Darin Webb of Rockaway Beach, Glen and Heather Still of Union, and Justin Still of Monticello, Utah; brothers and spouses, Bill and Roma Wagoner of Hawaii, Paul and Barbara Wagoner of La Grande, Lenny and Connie Wagoner of La Grande, Myron and Judy Wagoner of Kenai, Alaska, and John Wagoner of Manteca, California; sisters and spouses, Trula and Wayne Wallace of Summerville, Raylene and Ted Wagner of Warden, Washington, Becky and John Weygandt of Willamina, and Jane and Gary Stroud of Washington, Utah; and 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Andrews Wagoner, and parents, James and Essie Wagoner.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.