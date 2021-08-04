1925-2021
Cove
Leo “Max” Lane, 95, of Cove, died Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande. A graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at Cove Cemetery.
Known as Max, he was born Dec. 14, 1925, to Francis Lane and Nona Lane. As a kid, he followed the migrant fruit circuit with his parents during the Great Depression. They eventually landed in Cove, where Max graduated from Cove High School in 1943.
After high school, Max joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Guam, where he piloted an LCVP during Word War II. He also boxed in the Navy and won every match. When he was honorably discharged he returned to Cove and married his high school sweetheart, Wythal Puckett. They made their home in Portland and were happily married for 61 years.
Max attended the University of Oregon where he received a bachelor’s degree in physical education. He touched many lives as a math teacher and coach.
After 30 years of teaching, he started a fence and deck business in Portland. Additionally, he spent much time cultivating a 22-acre cherry orchard, where he finally retired and operated it with his daughter, Renee.
In his later years, Max became very active in community service, volunteering much time at the Union County Senior Center, where he also enjoyed dancing and playing cards.
Max was a sports enthusiast, cheering on the Oregon Ducks every fall and traveling to games with his wife. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed visiting his daughter and son-in-law at the many wildlife refuges where they were stationed. Max was a great fisherman and bird and elk hunter, and he loved white water boating with his son, Gary, and other family members.
Max’s world revolved around family. His bright spirit and wonderful sense of humor will live on through them.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wythal, and great-grandson, Mason Sjostrom.
Surviving relatives include his brother, Jack of Portland; children and their spouses, Gary and Barb Lane of Riggins, Idaho, and Renee and Richard Sjostrom of Pocatello, Idaho; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
