1949-2021 • La Grande
Linda Gay Ruth, 71, of La Grande, died Jan. 10 at her residence. A celebration of her life will be held Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Summerville Cemetery Chapel. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Linda was born June 21, 1949, in Ashland, to John and Gladys (Beaumont) Hammond. She resided in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and La Grande. She married Steven L. Ruth on Sept. 18, 1969.
Linda was a laborer at Terry’s and Woodcraft. She was also a caseworker at the Salvation Army. She was a wife, daughter, sister, friend, aunty and a very proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery and anything that involved gathering with the family.
Linda never met a stranger, that is the depth of her kindness and love. Her home was open to all, and if there was ever a need, she filled it. Her smile and hugs were a hot commodity to all who were blessed to know her.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Steven; children and their spouses, Darryn and Heidi Ruth of Pendleton, Troy and Charlene Ruth of Elgin, Eryk and Marsha Ruth of Hermiston, and LaDawna and Steven Richardson of St. Cloud, Minnesota; brothers, Laton Hammond of Phoenix, Arizona, and Rickey Ellis of Roseburg; and 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, David; granddaughter, Dachalynn Ruth; brothers, Raymond, John, Alfred and Bobby; and sisters, Donna, Margo, Rachel, Macy and Nancy Jo.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.