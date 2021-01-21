1926-2021 • Union
Lloyd “Harry” Bigler, 94, of Union, died Jan. 14. A military honors ceremony will be held Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Union City Park. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Lloyd, affectionately known as “Harry,” was born July 21, 1926, in Kalispell, Montana, to Lloyd and Lois (James) Bigler. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland. Harry married Lenore Rose Lewis. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. and Navy.
Harry worked for the railroad, in insurance sales, as a school bus driver, as a farmer truck driver and as a golf course maintenance worker. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. He received an award from the North Powder School District for his announcing of the athletic events.
Harry was a member of the Elks and American Legion and an honorary VFW member. He belonged to Buffalo Peak Golf Course and served as councilman and mayor of North Powder.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Beverly of North Powder; sister, Ginger of Montana; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Glenna Sharp.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenore; son, Wayne; daughters, Susan and Kathy; and parents; Lloyd and Lois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union VFW Post, 518 N. Main St., Union 97883.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
