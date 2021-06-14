1939-2021
La Grande
Lois Ann Johnson, 82, of La Grande, died June 7, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lois was born May 4, 1939, in Jackson, Kentucky, to Lester and Bonnie Marie Cole. She married Robert Charles Johnson on Jan. 23, 1970, and they were married for 51 years.
A very adventurous and outgoing woman, Lois was full of life and loved her family more than anything. She always had a smile on her face and was a bright light in many lives, including that of her caregiver and friend Jessica Wade Weaver. Lois had a lot to teach people and never hesitated to put others first.
Lois loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. She always had her fishing gear packed and ready to go. She was up for an adventure every day and always faced everything head-on.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Robert Johnson; son, Mike Johnson; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Johnson; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Bonnie Marie Cole, and children, Lori West and Steven Johnson.
