Formerly of La Grande • 1942-2020
Lolita Jean Isaacson, 77, formerly of La Grande, died March 27 at her home in Orofino, Idaho.
Known as Jean, she was born May 28, 1942, in La Grande, the oldest of four children born to Ross “Dick” Oral Isaacson and Ivy Janet Schaeffer. She attended school in Lostine until the family moved to Kooskia, Idaho. Jean married Dale M. “Shorty” Hendren on Oct. 11, 1960. They divorced in October 1986. Upon retiring, Jean bought and renovated a home in Weippe, Idaho, with her longtime partner, Buck DeArmond.
Jean had a passion for many things and did them all well. She was a cowgirl at heart and loved every minute she was on a horse. She broke them to ride as well as pack. Jean loved to camp, hunt and fish in the mountains, the Lapover Pack Station and North Minam Meadows in the Eagle Cap Mountains being her favorite places.
Jean worked as a waitress, butcher, baker, caretaker, dental assistant and EMT. She enjoyed cake decorating and crafting. She was a kind, caring and loving individual.
Surviving relatives include her children and their partners, Janet Hendren of Strunk, Kentucky, Julie Hendren and Rod Corder of Orofino, Idaho, and Randy Hendren and Verna Frances of
Kooskia, Idaho; stepson, David DeArmond and wife, Heidi, of Weippe, Idaho; siblings, Sharon Harris of Enterprise and Robert Isaacson of Elgin; aunt, Dorothea Stephen of Walla Walla, Washington; and 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Isaacson; son, Rex Lee Hendren; grandson, Kelly Joe Hendren; and granddaughter, Crissy Ann Hendren.
