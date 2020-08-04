1937-2020 • La Grande
Lorna Mae Hearing, 83, a lifetime resident of La Grande, died July 18 at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. A graveside service will be held Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Lorna was born Feb. 10, 1937, in La Grande, to Elvin C. and Estella Mae (Ellis) Saling. When she was 12, she began working on farms in Alicel. She graduated from Imbler High School with the class of 1955.
Lorna worked as a telephone operator for Western and General Telephone from 1955 until 1975. She bartended for the Eagles Lodge for 23 years until they closed. A member of the La Grande Eagles Auxiliary, Lorna served as president three times. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary.
Lorna enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and sewing.
Surviving relatives include her son, Francis Rodney “Rod” Scott of La Grande; one grandson and three great-grandchildren; and half sister, Edna Smith of McMinnville.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Sailing and Maxine Smith, and aunt, Mildred Finstermaker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850.
