Cove • 1937-2020
Louise Rae Van Schoonhoven, 82, of Cove, died April 14 at her residence. A service will be held at a later time.
Louise was born Sept. 11, 1937, in Baker City, along with her identical twin sister, Laura Kay, to Frederick and Laura Young. She lived her first four years in Sumpter and then moved to Baker City, where she completed her public education and graduated from Baker High School. She attended Oregon State University and graduated from what is now Eastern Oregon University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Louise taught at Redwood Elementary School in Castro Valley, California, and at Goose Air Force Base in Labrador, where she had her own children’s TV show. She married John Van Schoonhoven on Aug. 22, 1964, in La Grande. They had two daughters: Heidi and Susan. Louise taught in Eugene while her husband worked on his doctorate at the University of Oregon.
Louise and John lived in Maryland for 25 years during which time she received a master’s degree in communicative disorders from Johns Hopkins University. She worked as technical editor for the Naval Sea Systems Command developing specific documents for surface ships and submarines of the Pacific and Atlantic fleets. She also worked for Booz Allen Hamilton, where she developed foreign language lessons for the U.S. Special Forces at the Defense Language Institute. She held an early interest in computers and introduced colleagues to their capabilities.
Louise moved to Cove in 1992 when her husband, John, retired. She enjoyed volunteering in the Cove community at the school and library (serving as president of the Cove Library Improvement Club) and held several offices for the Cove Community Association. She was a member of PEO for more than 50 years, serving as president of Chapter L in Maryland and Chapter DK in La Grande.
Louise enjoyed music, playing golf, teaching piano and singing as a member of the Village Voices choral group in Columbia, Maryland. She also enjoyed sewing and preparing social gatherings, especially for her family and friends.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Heidi; nieces, Kathy Jensen, Debbie Fair and Sheri Gildersleeve of Spokane and Sandi Young of California; and numerous cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband John; daughter, Susan Van Schoonhoven; mother and father; twin sister, Laura Kay Gildersleeve; brothers, Paul and Gordon Young, and nephew Chris Young.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chapter DK PEO Women’s Scholarship Fund in care of Loveland Funeral Chapel, 1508 Fourth St. La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.