Lucinda “Cindy” Jeannine Sawyer, 72, of Union, died Oct. 8, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. A memorial service will be held Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Union Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Also known as Cindy, she was born March 10, 1949, in Island City, to Wandell “Buck” Hardwick and Patricia “Patty” (Blackman) Hardwick. The family moved to Walla Walla, Washington, for a short time before returning to Island City, where they made their home.
Cindy attended Island City Elementary School and graduated from La Grande High School, where she met her future husband, Gail Huddleston Jr. Together they welcomed Gail III and Mark. They moved to Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, where Candace was born. They divorced in 1973 and Cindy remained in Canada, where she raised her three children on her own.
During a visit back to Island City in 1977, Cindy met Morris Sawyer. In 1978, she moved back to Island City, and in 1979 she and Morris were married. Shelly and Rachel soon joined their family.
Cindy was employed by Grande Ronde Hospital as a ward clerk and later as an EVS tech. She took great pride in volunteering at the LDS Genealogy Library in La Grande. She enjoyed bowling in local bowling leagues and was a reading buddy for local elementary students.
Cindy’s family has fond memories from the many years she kept the official books for the Snow Cap men’s softball team. Cindy was an avid reader and loved to sing. She also liked playing mahjong and cards.
Survivors include her husband, Morris; children and spouses Gail and Chris Huddleston, Mark Huddleston, Candace and Travis Martin, Shelly and Rafael Caldeira, and Rachel and Alan Beane; stepsons, Stacey Bowman and Travis Bowman and wife, Amanda; siblings and spouses, Susan and Ken Venutolo, Nyla and Ricky Rhoton, Jim and Donna Hardwick, and Edna and Doug Henderson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buck and Patty Hardwick
