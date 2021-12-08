Margaret Joan Moss, 82, of La Grande, died Nov. 13, 2021. A graveside service will be held Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Summerville Cemetery. There will be a memorial service in the spring to celebrate her life and the lives of her son, Tracy, her nephew, Todd Rachau, and her sister, Marilyn (Powell) Rachau.
Margaret was born March 28, 1939, in Baker, to Earl Powell and Lucille Powell. Her family moved to Union for her father to work at the logging company. She attended school in Union and graduated in 1957.
On July 21, 1958, Margaret married Harold “Tony” Norman Moss at the First Christian Church in La Grande. Her greatest joy in life was her son, whom she adored. She would say her proudest accomplishment was being a mother.
Margaret loved puzzles and challenges in word games. Her creative hands were always busy knitting and crocheting beautiful doilies and tablecloths. She was very crafty, making cherished blankets and afghans for many loved ones. She delighted in coloring bright beautiful pictures, designs, and enjoyed color in every shade, combination and blend.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Kathy Moss; sister, Bonnie (Powell) Lambert; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Tony” Moss in April 2003, and her son, Tracy Moss in November 2021.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
