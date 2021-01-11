1917-2020 • La Grande
Margaret Martina Holland, 102, died Dec. 14, 2020, at the Grande Ronde Retirement Residence in La Grande.
Margaret was born Dec. 29, 1917, in Santa Barbara, California, youngest of the eight children of Ole Julius and Louise Gertrude (Field) Stuefloten. She remained close to her extended relatives and was the last of the original family.
Margaret graduated from Colusa High School on May 29, 1936, receiving a Certificate of Life Membership in the California Scholarship Federation, “by reason of her consistent and superior Scholarship and Service.” She was always smart, thinking about things and how to make life work. Her sense of humor and comments often made us laugh.
After high school, Margaret began working at a bank in Colusa. There she met Isaac Bernard “Barney” Holland, who lived in nearby Williams, California, and she knew he was “the one” for her. They were married Dec. 15, 1937, at the Colusa Methodist Church.
Margaret and Barney lived in nearby Arbuckle, and had three daughters: Martina Kay, June 20, 1944; Maxine Rae, Feb. 1, 1947; and Julie Marie, Nov. 19, 1953. Margaret was active in the Arbuckle Methodist Church, was a 4-H leader, cooked for the family and many guests and events, sewed, made clothes for and refurbished dolls for those in need and worked at local rummage sales. Barney volunteered at the Arbuckle Fire Department for 15 years retiring as assistant chief.
Margaret actively assisted Barney with their business of contracting, rentals, building inspections, cabinet making and later owning a mobile park. She managed the books and rentals while running the household and sometimes working outside the home.
Barney and Margaret were avid golfers. They traveled to Canada, Hawaii, Thailand and to visit their daughters and relatives many times.
In 1977 after retiring, Barney and Margaret moved to Woodland, California. They were honored by a large gathering for their 50th wedding anniversary in 1987. Barney passed in 1991. Margaret left Woodland in 2016 when she moved to Maxine’s in La Grande. Her 100th birthday was well celebrated with a packed house of family and friends.
Surviving relatives include her three daughters, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
