Maria Guadalupe Martinez Martinez, 80, of La Grande, died Sept. 20, 2021, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. A viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 1-1:50 p.m. at Loveland Funeral Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Maria Guadalupe was born May 1, 1941, in Rancho de Las Cruces, Mexico, to Pablo and Petra (Martinez) Martinez. She resided in Las Cruces de Barreras and Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, and La Grande and Canby. She married Moises Villagomez Nuñez on May 25, 1958.
Maria Guadalupe was a devoted wife and mother to her 11 children. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, reading the Bible and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Gloria and Manuel of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, Alicia of San Antonio, Texas, Vicente and Aurora of La Grande, Josefina of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, Angelica and Amparo of Atascosa, Texas, Noe and Guadalupe of La Grande, Efrain and Guadalupe of La Grande, Isrrael and Maria Reyna of La Grande, Maribel and Rodolfo of Canby, Manuel and Amanda of La Grande, and Adan and Guadalupe of Las Cruces de Barreras, Michoacan, Mexico; siblings and their spouses, Francisco and Rafaela, Salud and Vicenta, and Rafael and Vincenta, all of Las Cruces de Barreras, Mexico, Amparo and Nicolas of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, Ana of California, Pablo of California and Cecilia and Anacleto of Federal Way, Washington; 48 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Moises Villagomez Nuñez; parents, Pablo and Petra Martinez; and son-in-law, Gustavo Ruiz.
