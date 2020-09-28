1925-2020 • La Grande

Marian B. Evensen, 95, of La Grande, died Sept. 12 at her home. No public service is planned at this time.

Marian was born Jan. 27, 1925, in Franklin, Indiana, to Elmer and Myrtle (Wright) Bogan. After graduating from high school, she worked in a laundry and as a carhop at a drive-in in Pendleton until she married Clarence G. “Slim” Evensen in La Grande in 1944.

Marian and Clarence moved to La Grande, where she worked for a time as a nurse’s aide at a local nursing home. Marian loved to read and enjoyed crocheting. She was a member of the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Surviving relatives include her children, Christine Beal of Pacifica, California, Fred Evensen of Hillsboro, Richard Evensen of Damascus, Heidi Lampa of Payette, Idaho, Linda Dunlap of La Grande and Maria Russell of La Grande; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, on Oct. 16, 2008; parents, Elmer and Myrtle; four siblings; and son, Gilbert Evensen.

Memorial contributions may be made to the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church in care of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, 1507 Seventh St., La Grande.

