1934-2020 • La Grande
Marian Irlene Nice, 86, of La Grande, died Nov. 10 at her home. A graveside service was held Nov. 13 at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Marian was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Island City, to Dallas and Dorothy Fay (Hutchison) Lester. She graduated from La Grande High School with the class of 1952. She married James Leonard Gibbs in June 1952, and they later divorced. In December 1984, she married Dale Nice. He passed away Sept. 13, 2008.
Marian worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph Hospital and Grande Ronde Hospital, at Sweet’s Meats and at Emporium. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also was a member of the Utah Daughters of Pioneers and a local sewing club.
Marian was a gifted painter, 4-H leader and played on local softball and volleyball teams. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, taking kids to the state fair and dancing at the senior center.
Surviving relatives include her son, James Gibbs of Oregon City; daughter, Mary Trump of Gresham; siblings and their spouses, Barbara Marshall of La Grande, David and Shirley Lester of Island City, Shirley and Wayne Hill of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sherry and Johnnie Moore of Island City; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Nice, and children, Lynn McKinley Gibbs on Oct. 20, 1985, and Raedene Elizabeth Gibbs Tetterton on April 6, 2005.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon Alzheimer’s Association.
