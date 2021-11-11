Marie Hill Stock, 88, formerly of Union, died Oct. 22, 2021. A celebration of her life was held Nov. 1 in Mesa, Arizona, and she was buried at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Marie was born July 6, 1933, in Hinckley, Utah, to Fredrick Allen and Thelma (Blake) Allen. Her mother died when she was 6, and she moved to Union when she and her sisters, Josephine and Blanche, were placed as foster children in the home of Grant and Ezma Baxter Wilde. Marie was raised in Union and lived there for many years. In her later years she lived in Arizona.
Marie married James “Jim” B. Hill, and they had three daughters and adopted two sons. Jim preceded her in death in 2000. In 2014, she married Ted Stock of Seattle, and they enjoyed seven years together.
Survivors include her husband, Ted; daughters and their spouses, Crystal and Lance Voss, Merrily Verhagen, and Lorie and James; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Blanche Koehler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and foster parents; sister, Josephine Zaugg; first husband, James Hill; sons, Jonathan and Lee Hill; and son-in-law, Paul Verhagen.
