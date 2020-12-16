1945-2020 • North Powder
Marie Yvonne Marks, 75, of North Powder, died unexpectedly Dec. 10 in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Marie was born Jan. 22, 1945, in Ventura, California, to Harold and Ruth Clausen, joining older brothers, Jerald and Robert. She grew up in Ojai, California, and graduated from Nordhoff High in 1962. She went on to graduate from community college in Ventura.
Marie met her husband of 56 years, Louis Eugene Marks, on a blind date for a formal company Christmas party. On their second date, Louis took Marie quail hunting in the mountains above Ojai, kicking off a lifetime of love.
Marie and Louis chose to elope instead of having an extravagant wedding and they thought they would keep it a secret from their families for a while. They were unaware the notice would come out in the paper. Ruth was not happy to learn her daughter got married without her knowing.
Work then took Louis and Marie to Eureka, California, for several years. They purchased houses to remodel and sell in their spare time. Marie always had a love for horses. To make her dream of owning horses come true, they saved up their money and, in 1977, purchased a cattle ranch in Dayville. They ran cattle and raised a family, then in 1989 moved to North Powder. They kept ranching and also continued their love for fixing up apartments and houses.
Marie made a lasting and loving impression on those she met her, and she rarely had a cross word for anyone. She worked tirelessly side by side with Louis to build their dreams. She never met an animal she did not love. She doted on her horses, cattle, lambs and puppies, and even a stray baby badger.
Marie especially loved children and helping the community. She always had an open door and kitchen for whoever was in need. She loved going on senior trips and watching sports. She was proud of the life she and Louis built and would say her children and grandkids were her most significant accomplishments.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Louis E. Marks of North Powder; brother, Robert Clausen of Florence; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Kelli Marks of Baker City; daughter and son in law, JoAnne and Kody Hufford of North Powder; four grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Patti Bittenbender of Walnut Creek, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Harold Clausen, and brother, Jerald Clausen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Powder Charter School in care of Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City 97814.
To leave an online condolence for her family, visit www.grayswestco.com.
