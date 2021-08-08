1943-2021
Elgin
Marilyn Nola Thompson, 77, of Elgin, died July 29, 2021, at her son’s home in Baker City. At her request, there will not be a service.
Marilyn was born Sept. 7, 1943, in La Grande, to Noel Scott and Ethel (Halsey) Scott of Elgin. She graduated in 1961 from Elgin High School, where she participated in many activities and sports. She also attended what is now Eastern Oregon University.
Marilyn married Terry Helman of La Grande and they had three children: Kari, Darin and Kristi. Due to Terry’s employment with ODOT, the family lived in La Grande, Pendleton, John Day, Nyssa and Ontario then settled in Baker.
Marilyn later married Miles Thompson in Baker, where they lived for several years. Marilyn and Miles moved to her childhood home on Cricket Flat outside of Elgin, and she lived there until her death.
Marilyn worked for the First National Bank in La Grande and Baker and later was co-owner, with her sister, of Certified Personnel Service Agency of La Grande and Baker City. She also worked for several insurance agencies in Baker and La Grande.
Marilyn gained many lifelong friendships and cherished her family. She could not be prouder of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Mare” was that mom who never missed her children’s sporting events and other school activities. She was also that mom who treated all her children’s friends as part of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Ethel Scott; sister, Rosalie Winter; daughter, Kari DeLint; and granddaughter, Katie Helman.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Miles Thompson; son, Darin Helman; daughter, Kristi Helman; stepson, Miles “Mick” Thompson; sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Jeffrey Wilson; brother, Harlan Scott; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
