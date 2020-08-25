1938-2020 • La Grande
Marilyn R. Rice, 81, of La Grande, died June 19 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Arrangements were handled by Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory. A celebration of her life will be held Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Riverside Park Pavilion. Those who wish to join and honor her are welcome.
Marilyn was born Sept. 2, 1938, in Mound City, Illinois, to Mildred and Wilbur Jackson. She was orphaned at the age of 6 when both of her parents died of TB and lived with family for the rest of her childhood. Marilyn was married twice. The first marriage ended in divorice and the second in the death of her husband.
Marilyn was working in a hospital in Illinois when a nurse encouraged her to go to nursing school. She graduated with an RN degree from Shawnee College in 1982. She worked in the ICU at Anna Illinois Hospital until age 60 when she moved to Oregon. She briefly worked in Bend before moving to La Grande. Marilyn worked at Evergreen Vista and Evergreen Health and Rehab before going to work on the night shift on the med/surgery floor at Grande Ronde Hospital in 2001. She retired from GRH more than 10 years later and stayed in La Grande.
Marilyn’s interests included baseball. She was a big Cardinals fan. She loved to read, especially history. She enjoyed working puzzles, watching game shows and gaming on her computer. She liked a variety of music, classical to heavy metal, and collected praying mantis treasures. Marilyn loved cats and had many throughout her life. They gave her much comfort.
Marilyn loved to garden and cook. She created treats from her kitchen to give friends and neighbors, including apple butter, wonderful spice mixes and a special cocoa mix.
Although Marilyn never had children or much family in her life, a group of the nursing staff she worked with became her family. She called them her “tribe.” Marilyn also was fortunate to have helpful neighbors. She was very thankful for their friendship. She was a kind and loving friend who touched many lives.
