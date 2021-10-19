Marjorie Carolina Savage, 89, of La Grande, died Oct. 2, 2021. A graveside service was held at the Elgin Cemetery.
Marjorie was born Nov. 11, 1931, in Peanut, California, to Willis Harry Patton and Edyth Claire (Schmaucher) Patton. She graduated from high school in California. In 1954 she moved to Oregon and lived in Elgin, Wallowa, Weston and La Grande. She worked at Smith Frozen Foods for 15 years, retiring in 1996.
Marjorie was a member of the Christian Life Center in Elgin. She enjoyed photography of all types. Her family was “her thing,” and she loved spending time with all of them.
Survivors include her children, Donald Lee Thompson of Elgin, Sundae Marie Wood of Elgin and Victor Ray Savage of Pendleton; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Frankie Terry Thompson and Jesse James Savage.
