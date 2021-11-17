Marjorie Eleanor Gorham, 98, of Heppner and formerly of La Grande, died Oct. 31, 2021, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner. A funeral was held Nov. 12 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Heppner.
Marjorie was born Oct. 3, 1923, in Wibaux, Montana, to James “Mike” Shea and Marie (Cassidy) Shea. She grew up on the family’s wheat and cattle ranch. She first attended a country school outside of Wibaux, then attended school in Wibaux where her cousin Agnes was the teacher. She lived in town with Agnes during the winter when daily travel was too treacherous. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Miles City, Montana, in 1941.
After graduating from Great Falls College in Great Falls, Montana, Marjorie taught high school math in several schools in Montana. Her first teaching job in Oregon was in Condon. Later, while teaching in North Powder, she met her future husband, Roland Gorham. They were married Nov. 3, 1951, in Walla Walla and settled in La Grande, where they raised their family.
Marjorie was an active partner with Roland in their State Farm Insurance business in La Grande. She attended what is now Eastern Oregon University and earned a master’s degree in education. Computers were new at this time, and she enjoyed working on the “huge machines.” After retirement Marjorie and Roland moved to Salem to be close to family, and they spent winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. She later moved to Heppner to be near her daughter, Karen, and her family.
Marjorie enjoyed playing golf and bridge, often both on the same day. Later in life she spent more time playing bridge, sometimes every day of the week. She loved spending time with her children and their families. She was an active member of Catholic parishes wherever she lived.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Jim and Kiera Gorham of Middleton, Delaware, and Karen and Tom Wolff of Heppner, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Gorham; parents, Mike and Marie Shea; and sisters, Patricia “Marie” Shea and Catherine Menghini.
