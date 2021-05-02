1960-2021 • Elgin
Mark Allan Strickland, 61, of Elgin, died April 20 at his home. Arrangements are by Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, Milton-Freewater.
Mark was born Jan. 17, 1960, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Steve and Betty Lou (Postlewait) Strickland. He attended Milton-Freewater schools.
Mark worked for the city of Milton-Freewater at the age of 16. When he moved to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, he worked at various jobs including for Heavenly Valley Ski Resort as a snowcat mechanic and for various construction firms. Mark later worked for his brother, Kim Strickland, for many years then started working for himself. He loved to do concrete work, sprinkler systems, chain link fences, pole buildings and numerous decks and remodels.
Mark met his future wife, Pam, in Elgin. They were married April 8, 1994, in La Grande and had three children: Michael, Shelby and Shannon. Mark also had a daughter from a previous marriage: Shayley.
Mark’s passion was fishing. He also loved his hound dogs that he used for bobcat hunting. He loved hunting season. He was an archery hunter and enjoyed hunting with his son and daughters. Mark purchased a sailboat and enjoyed sailing and fishing on Wallowa Lake.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Pam, of Elgin: daughters and sons-in-law, Shayley and Chad Fisher of Milton-Freewater, Shelby Strickland of Junction City, Kansas, and Shannon and Josey Murry of Elgin; mother, Betty Lou Wales, and father, Steve Strickland, of Milton-Freewater; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gini and Bob Davis and Rhonda and Cliff McReynolds; brother, Kim Strickland; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael; grandparents; and two aunts and one great-aunt.
