Mark D. Kubin, 63, of La Grande, died Aug. 29, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Barn at Tamarack Springs and Aspen Meadows in Summerville. Food will be provided.
Mark was born June 21, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He attended Cahill Elementary school and Edina High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Bemidji State University and a master’s in education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. In La Grande he was executive director of the Grande Ronde Child Center, and served as community relations coordinator, interim public health administrator and in many additional positions at the Center for Human Development. He was also director of housing at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls and a resident hall director at San Jose State University.
Mark truly loved and supported the local communities he lived in. He volunteered and served on countless committees and received awards including Employee of the Year at San Jose State University. He was an Eagle Scout and was named one of the Outstanding Young Men of America.
Mark, nicknamed Kubs, will be remembered most for his great sense of humor and how he enjoyed making those around him laugh until their bellies hurt. His charming personality was always a joy to be around. He loved spending time with friends and family, having adventures, being outdoors, skiing, going to Grateful Dead concerts and traveling to new places. He was a natural storyteller and enjoyed playing the blues on his harmonica and banjo while singing ballads.
Survivors include his sisters and their partners, Lorrie and Ian Holmes, Linda and Jeff Roehl, and Leslie Kubin and Charlie Bowman; aunt, Bonnie Edwards; and cousins, Kelly Shelton, Kim Ford, David Knop and Jane Knop Schwedt.
Cards for the family and memorials may be sent to Loveland Chapel, 1508 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com. On the Loveland website, you can plant a tree in remembrance of Mark by clicking on the “Tribute Wall” button above his obituary.
