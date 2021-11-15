Marlene Turner, 88, of Union, died Nov. 8, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life will be held Nov. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, followed by committal and interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, La Grande.
Marlene was born Dec. 30, 1932, in La Grande, to Loren Turner and Edna (Gekeler) Turner. During her senior year at Union High School she was an aide in the high school office, and after graduation she was hired as the high school secretary when the former retired. She worked in that position until her own retirement. She was all things Union High School and was a huge supporter of all events.
Marlene enjoyed gambling and traveling to the Coast and Jackpot with her best friend. She was also active in the Rebekah Lodge and enjoyed time at the Elks Lodge. She was close with her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Kevin Beardsley, Troy and Denise Beardsley, Robyn Dix, Monte and Jamie Turner and Shelley and Denny Bolyard; and great-nephews, Eric Collins, Patrick Bolyard and Brandon Bolyard.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Joy Beardsley; brother, Darrell Turner; and great-nephew, Kody Beardsley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union High School.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.