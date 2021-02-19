Martha ‘Marty’ (Marshall) MacLeod
1924-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Martha “Marty” MacLeod, 96, formerly of La Grande, died Dec. 24 in Pasadena, California.
Known as Marty, she was born Dec. 20, 1924, in Pasadena, California, to Elizabeth and Joe T. Marshall. She was the third and youngest child.
Marty met her future husband, Jack MacLeod, in a Pasadena middle school. Jack turned Marty’s invitation to join the choir at the Highland Park Presbyterian Church into a lifelong vocation as a Presbyterian minister. Jack and Marty both attended Occidental College in Pasadena, which allowed him to remain close during Marty’s harrowing bout with polio.
After seminary Jack became first the assistant pastor at Highland Park Presbyterian, then he and Marty went on to pastor churches in Bend and La Grande. Jack also served as a circuit preacher in Monument, Dayville and Mt. Vernon, and the MacLeods spent time in Florence, involved in the church there.
As well as pastoring, the MacLeods also were invited to relocate to Philadelphia and New York to work for the Presbyterian Church of the USA where Jack was a writer and editor.
During their time in New York, Marty finished her college education, graduating cum laude. She was an accomplished watercolor painter and pianist and used her skills as an occupational therapist in nursing homes.
Happy together and equally happy where church duties took them, Marty and Jack enjoyed sharing their far-flung experiences, like the move from the ninth hole off the golf course in John Day to a 21st floor apartment in New York’s Spanish Harlem. Upon retirement they returned home to a Presbyterian retirement community in Pasadena. There, Jack passed in 1997.
Throughout these ministerial travels Marty and Jack raised three children: two sons, Kerry and wife, Anne, of Topsail Beach, North Carolina, and Alan and wife, Colleen, of Summerville, and a daughter, Lanette of Portland. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.