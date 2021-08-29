Marvin "Glenn" Jennings, 92, of Walla Walla, Washington, and formerly of Baker City and Union, Oregon, died Aug. 20, 2021.
Known as Glenn, he was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Cedaredge, Colorado, to Samuel Eugene and Ethel Florida Lowe. He was the youngest of eight children. After the 10th grade, he moved to Keene, Texas, and then to Glendale, California, before returning to Cedaredge. There he married Eloise Foster on Aug. 22, 1948. Eloise passed away in 2002, and he married Mary Cline on June 22, 2003.
Glenn had many adventures, including getting lost for three days in the Uncompahgre National Forest when taking a shortcut home from a week away logging. He mined in Colorado and logged in Alaska, Colorado and Oregon before retiring at age 62. He had a log fall on his shoulder and on his truck, and he logged a tree full of bees, being stung multiple times.
When he wasn’t working, Glenn enjoyed playing table games and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving relatives include his children and their partners, Sharon and Kent Simmons, Karen Hopper, and Daren Jennings and Stefanie Bistline; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eloise Jennings; grandson, Jared Hopper; son-in-law, Richmond Hopper; and second wife, Mary Jennings.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Baker City Seventh-day Adventist Church in care of Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City 97814.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.