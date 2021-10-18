1931-2021
La Grande
Mary Alice Thompson, 89, of La Grande, died Oct. 13, 2021, at the Grande Ronde Retirement Residence. A graveside service will be held Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Sumpter Cemetery. A celebration of her life is also planned for Memorial Day, May of 2022.
Mary was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Baker City, to Green Hudspeth and Rachel (Hanby) Hudspeth. Her early years were spent on the ranch owned by her father and uncles, now known as the Red Horse Ranch. She enjoyed riding horses with her siblings and living in the mountains. She always had a cheerful greeting for the guests coming to stay at the ranch or to go on a guided hunt.
In 1935, Mary lost her father to a hunting accident. At this time her mother moved the family to Sumpter, where Mary’s uncles Wallace “Spud” Hudspeth and Earnest Hudspeth and families lived. She loved riding her horse to the McEwen School and feeding the cows on the hay wagon in the pasture that is now Phillips Reservoir.
Mary married Sam Valentine in Baker City. They had three children together: Terry, Sammy and Jody. After this union dissolved, she met and married Samuel Thompson. Two more daughters were added to the family: Pam and Cindy. After living in various areas of Oregon, Mary and Samuel settled in Pendleton.
Mary loved to dance, read and ride horses. Her children loved to listen to the stories of her childhood days. She was an avid believer that first impressions were the lasting ones, and she always looked her best and taught her children the same.
Once you met Mary, it was as if you had known her forever. She made many friends while working as a bartender. She was also a certified flagger. She continued working until the age of 80.
Mary was always looking for an adventure. She enjoyed camping, going to flea markets with family and attending the Pendleton Round-Up festivities. And if you were up for the challenge, she was always ready for that next card game.
Survivors include children and their spouses, Terry and Kathy Valentine of Union, Pam and Lynn Wiley of Pendleton and Cindy and Mark Mecham of Watford City, North Dakota; sisters, Jean Marrs, Joyce Pierson and Sharon Soleseng; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Sammy in 1989; husband, Samuel in 1995; mother, Rachel in 2000; daughter, Jody in 2017; brother, William; and grandsons, Brian, Cody and Hank.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pendleton Fraternal Order of the Eagles #28 in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City 97814.
To offer online condolences to Mary’s family, visit www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.