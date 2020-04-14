La Grande • 1931-2020
Mary Ellen McKague, 89, of La Grande, died April 12 at a local care facility. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Mary was born March 1, 1931, in La Grande, to Carlton and Myrtle (Griffith) Ratliff. She resided in California, Florida and Oklahoma but primarily lived in La Grande, which she always considered to be her home. She graduated from La Grande High School in 1949.
Mary loved her high school experience and kept in touch with her peers throughout her life. In high school, she was a member and Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Girls in 1949, and she was the Queen of the Airshow one year. She was also first clarinet in her high school orchestra and band.
Mary met her first husband, John Busey, in 1950 and they married in 1951. They were married for 25 years and had four children: John, Tom, Judy and Joanie. She met her second husband, Charles McKague, in 1979 and they married in 1981. They were married until his passing in 2010.
Mary was employed in banking and worked with U.S. Bank and Pioneer Bank in La Grande. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating, dancing and being with her family and pets. She was also a member of the La Grande Eagles and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Surviving relatives include her children, John C. Busey and wife, Cathy, of Wilsonville, Tom Busey of La Grande, Judy Busey of Keizer and Joanie Dalton of Boardman; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Myrtle; first husband, John M. Busey; and husband, Charles E. McKague.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 16037 SW Upper Boones Ferry Road #165, Tigard 97224, or to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
