1932-2021 • La Grande
Mary June Whitaker, 88, of La Grande, died March 29 at her residence. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later time.
Mary, also known as June, was born Aug. 2, 1932, in Lovelock, Nevada, to Patrick and Flores (Case) McCarthy. She resided in Imbler and Madras, and at Haystack Ranch, Elko, Nevada. She attended schools in Lovelock and Fallon, Nevada, and Santa Maria, California.
On May 2, 1951, June married Walter “Bill” W. Whitaker. She was a devoted wife and mother. June enjoyed crocheting and cooking, and was a member of the Summerville Baptist Church. She and Bill owned the Imbler Cafe for several years.
Surviving relatives include her sons and daughters-in-law, Will and Sherry Whitaker of Elko, Nevada, and Dave and Erin Whitaker of Madras; daughters, Kristy Whitaker of La Grande and Tammy Whitaker of Lincoln City; sisters, Joyce McClelland and Miki Dingee; and 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Patrick and Flores; son, Jim Whitaker; and sister, Martha Smitten.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
