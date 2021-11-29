Mary Kay Reeder, 65, of Central Point and formerly of La Grande, died Nov. 15, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the La Grande Nazarene Church. Arrangements are by Conger-Morris Central Point Chapel.
Mary was born Sept. 12, 1956, in Baker City, to John and Catherine Mack. She attended Saint Francis Academy and La Grande High School.
Mary loved fishing, being outdoors, stargazing and riding horses. Some of her favorite hobbies were reading and painting. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. She was known for her kind spirit and the love she had for her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her brother, Ron Mack of La Grande; sisters, Lisa Couture of Central Point and Ellen Campbell of Roseburg; children, Josh Lambert of La Grande and Phoenix Lambert of Spokane, Washington; and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Mack of La Grande.
