Maryann Katherine Stahl, 64, of La Grande, died Nov. 16, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at the La Grande Nazarene Church, officiated by Pastor Kevin Goss. Masks are required. The service also will be livestreamed through social media. Arrangements are by Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City, Idaho.
Maryann was born Feb. 10, 1957, in San Bruno, California. She was a retired customer service representative for the IRS. During retirement she enjoyed part-time work as a Stampin Up! demonstrator.
Maryann was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene in both Newberg and La Grande. She was also actively involved in Celebrate Recovery and a member of the Happy Hookers crochet group.
Maryann was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially during knit night, trips to card-making and crafting events, the beach and the zoo. She has friends and family across the states who will miss playing Pokemon Go with her.
Survivors include her children, Amy Gordin, Greg Minor and Ryan Minor; three grandchildren; and siblings, Fred Stahl, Jude Holmes, Peggy Dixon, Michael Dixon, Judy Mattson and John Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cora Wilkie and Jude Stahl; brother, Mike Stahl; and grandson, Cameron Burton.
