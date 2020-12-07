1928-2020 • La Grande
Maurice Handley Rogers, 92, of La Grande, died Nov. 25 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Maurice was born March 6, 1928, in Bridgeport, Nebraska, to Wesley William and Hazel (Bear) Rogers. He was raised and educated in Alliance, Nebraska, and graduated from Alliance High School with the class of 1946. He moved to La Grande to work as a warehouseman for Pacific Fruit and Produce, and he met his future wife, Lois DeLashmutt, who worked in the office. Maurice and Lois were married April 9, 1950, at the La Grande First Baptist Church. After their marriage they attended the United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 30, 1950, Maurice entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After his honorable discharge on May 31, 1952, he returned to La Grande where he worked for Pacific Fruit & Produce in La Grande and Pendleton. Later he worked as a delivery person for La Grande Lumber Company and Bronson Lumber Company.
Maurice was a member of the American Legion Post #43 and Grande Ronde Relay League (HAM radio). He was an avid reader and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, building model airplanes and doing crossword puzzles. He played football and track when he was in high school where he set records that stood for many years.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, David M. and Dawn of Union, Karen F. and Bob Carroll of Spokane, Washington, Cindy L. Malone of La Grande, and Glen W. and Heidi of Lewiston, Idaho; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings; wife of 65 years, Lois; son-in-law, Butch Malone; and grandson, Galen Carroll.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.danielsknopp.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.