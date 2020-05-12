La Grande • 1941-2020
Melada Lee Comstock, 79, of La Grande, died May 8 at a local care facility. A private graveside service will be held.
Melada was born Feb. 9, 1941, in La Grande, to Elmer and Zilpha (Allen) Doney. She spent her childhood years attending Greenwood Elementary School and, at times, was home taught by her mother, who was an elementary school teacher. During these years, her mother put her dark hair up in ringlets, which she enjoyed so much. She later attended junior and senior high school in La Grande and graduated in 1959.
Melada was a gifted musician. She took piano lessons for seven years and enjoyed playing the piano with her cousins. She also had a lovely soprano voice. Both she and her cousins loved to sing together at family gatherings.
Melada met Chester Comstock in La Grande, whom she dated and eventually married May 10, 1983, in La Grande, where they spent the first years of their marriage. In 1989, they moved to Pendleton and lived there for the next 15 years. They returned to La Grande in 2004. Shortly after, Chester’s health failed and he passed away in 2006.
Melada was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the La Grande Third Ward with her husband and mother. After her mother passed away, various sister members took her to church. She served as an accompanist for the Relief Society women’s organization.
Melada was noted for her cheerful disposition, her lovely manners and her childlike faith. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. Much of her time in the last few years was spent reading, especially from the Book of Mormon.
When her health failed, Melada moved into a care home. She had no siblings or children and was the last of her immediate family to pass on.
Surviving relatives include her cousins and their spouses, Sue and Richard Rasmussen, Sally and Gary Harville, and Alan Bieckel.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.