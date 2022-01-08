Merald “Rusty” Brodhead died on November 19, 2021, at Grande Ronde Retirement Center in La Grande, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at a later date (time and date to be announced).
Merald (Rusty) Lee Brodhead was born on November 28, 1937, to Phyllis Jean (Hatfield) and Morvan Francis Brodhead. Rusty grew up on a ranch in Dayton, Washington. He graduated from Dayton High School. Following high school, he went to work for John Deere out of Walla Walla, Washington, before going into the Army, where he was stationed in Germany.
On June 27, 1968, Rusty married Donna Jean (Daggett) Grove and took on the responsibility of raising her five children. He worked several years for the Union County Road Department, then later after he semi-retired, he worked for North Powder Lumber in North Powder, Oregon.
Rusty was an active member, for numerous years, belonging to both the Eagles and the Elks in La Grande, Oregon. Rusty enjoyed playing shuffleboard and pool, and he played on several different teams/leagues throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-dad, Delos Jay Rayburn; siblings, Clive (Sonny) Morvan Brodhead and Danice Lily (Brodhead) Brown; and grandson, Colby Blake.
Rusty is survived by his children Susan Faith (Grove) Blake of Portland, Robert George Grove of Pendleton, Russell Howard Grove of La Grande, Ruth Irene (Grove) Frieboes of North Powder, and Anthony Kent Grove of La Grande; grandchildren, Eric Blake, Andrea (Blake) Acosta, Zeb Grove, Sam Grove, Tyler Grove, Riley Grove, Adam Grove, Jen (Frieboes) Smith, Josh Frieboes, and Toni Marie Grove, numerous great- grandchildren; brothers, Phil Jay Rayburn; step-brother, Lawrence Rayburn; and step-sisters, Sharon and J’Anna Brodhead.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.