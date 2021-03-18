1946-2021 • La Grande
Meri Lucile Olmstead, 75, of La Grande, died March 7 at her home. A celebration of her life will be held June 26. Details will be announced at a later date.
Meri was born Jan. 9, 1946, in Yakima, Washington, to Richard and Mabel (Roy) Euston. She graduated from high school in The Dalles in 1964. She attended Marylhurst University and Ohio State University and graduated in 1979 from what is now Eastern Oregon University. She went on to earn a master’s degree in library science and in education.
Meri taught at Camp Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility, La Grande High School and Middle School, Enterprise School and Mission School. She also worked as the media specialist for La Grande Middle and High schools and Enterprise High School. She was a cheer coach and was a judge at many high school cheer competitions.
Meri worked at the La Grande Alternative School and was the Title I reading specialist for the Imbler School District. She believed everyone deserved an opportunity for education. She tutored high-risk students who were no longer allowed in the classroom. Her goal was to help students achieve their full potential. She showed care and concern with discipline and expectations.
Meri had a thirst for knowledge and loved learning new things. In 1992 she visited Australia for six weeks as part of an Oregon Education Association exchange program. During summer breaks, she worked a variety of jobs including as Wallowa County librarian, at Lookingglass Fish Hatchery near Elgin and for La Grande Parks and Recreation. In her later years she worked as a driver for Professional Transportation Inc.
Meri was an active member of the National Education Association, Oregon Educational Media Association, La Grande Education Association and Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association. She served on the Union County Juvenile Services Commission and the City of La Grande Library Commission.
In 2017 Meri married Dale Alton, who described her as the woman of his dreams. She loved her family above all else. She took many vacations with her children and grandchildren, visiting the Steens Mountains, Klamath Falls, Crater Lake, Salt Lake City, Yellowstone and New Orleans plus many trips to the coast.
A kind person who used her knowledge and experience to help those in need, Meri will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a wonderful friend, teacher and coach.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Dale; sister, Sidney Bryant of The Dalles; children, Jon Olmstead and Anastasia Olmstead, both of Boise, Idaho, and Donnie Vidrio of Salem; stepchildren, Dale Alton III and Dawn Nelson, both of La Grande; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
