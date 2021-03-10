1999-2021 • La Grande
Michael “Mike” Christopher Dunn, 21, of La Grande, died Feb. 21 at his residence. A service will be held at a later time.
Known as Mike, he was born July 13, 1999, in Hermiston, to Ralph and Elisia (Walters) Dunn. He resided in La Grande and graduated from La Grande High School.
Mike was employed with Northwood Manufacturing. He enjoyed woodworking, gaming, model building, hunting, fishing, shooting and spending time with friends and family.
Mike was a kind and gentle soul. The staggering loss is bearable only because we had him in our lives, albeit for too short of a time.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Ralph "Chris" and Elisia Dunn of Moselle, Mississippi; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brandon and Melanie Dunn of Missoula, Montana, and Kaylon and Amanda Dunn of Niceville, Florida; and sister, Heather Little of Pueblo, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Dunn.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.