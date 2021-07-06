1951-2021
Formerly of La Grande
Michael Gary Emery, 70, formerly of La Grande, died June 17, 2021, in Bakersfield, California.
Also known as Mike, he was born June 6, 1951, in La Grande, were he was raised and lived most of his life. He married Sherrie Naegeli in 1970 and they raised three children and then two grandchildren.
Mike worked as a logger for more than 50 years. He was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and his smile will be missed by all who loved him.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Sherrie; children, Jennifer, Jon and Katie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
