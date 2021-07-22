1952-2021
La Grande
Michael J. Hopkins, 68, of La Grande, died July 20, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. At his request, there will not be a service.
Michael was born July 21, 1952, in La Grande, to Marion Hopkins and Vilda (End) Hopkins. He was raised in La Grande. He served in the U.S. National Guard.
Michael was employed with Boise Cascade until his retirement. He enjoyed riding his Harley, snowmobiling, picking mushrooms, playing blackjack, and walking and spending time with his pets, which he loved very much.
Surviving relatives include his brother and sister-in-law, Willie and Priscila Hopkins; sisters, Judy Hopkins and Verna Hopkins, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; niece, Jessica Schwendemann of Eugene; nephews, Willie Jr. Hopkins and Jerry Hopkins, both of La Grande; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Vilda Hopkins; brothers, Mark, Jack, Dennis and David; and sisters, Gladys, Sally and Clara.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brenden-Colson Center for Pancreatic Care, OHSU Foundation, P.O. Box 29017, Portland 97296.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.