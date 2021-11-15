Michael Jay Miller, 74, of Enterprise, died Oct. 27, 2021, in Baker City, due to complications with Alzheimer’s disease. A joint graveside funeral service for Mike and his brother, Don, officiated by Lee Bollman, will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Enterprise Cemetery, followed by a celebration of their lives at the Enterprise VFW Hall.
Also known as Mike, he was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Enterprise, to Robert Jay “Tex” Miller and Bonnie Jean (McCubbin) Miller. He was the oldest of three children. His brother, Donald Miller, died on the same day as Mike. He was raised and lived all of his life in Enterprise and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1966.
On June 2, 1967, Mike married Lynn Grote. The couple had two daughters, Wendy Roberts and Toni Bennett. The union later ended in divorce, but they remained close friends.
Mike was known for his skills in operating heavy equipment. He worked for RD Mac, Inc., DMcD and the Wallowa County Road Department, from which he retired in 2012. He proudly kept the town of Imnaha and the river woods clear of snow every winter, making lifelong friends in the process.
Over the years, Mike served as a member of the Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department, belonged to Elks Lodge #1829 and coached Little League softball teams for his daughter Wendy.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends snowmobiling, riding ATVs, whitewater river rafting, hunting, fishing, drinking beer and watching his grandchildren play sports. He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and gift for making others smile.
Survivors include his daughters, Wendy Roberts of La Grande and Toni Bennett of Baker City; sister, Janelle Miller of Pendleton; first cousin, Rick Miller and wife, Mindy, of Pendleton; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department, 108 NE First St., Enterprise 97828; the Alzheimer’s Association, 1650 NW Naito Parkway, Suite 190, Portland 97209; or the charity of your choice.
