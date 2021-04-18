1941-2021 • La Grande
Michael Lawrence “Larry” Keffer, 79, of La Grande, died April 13 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A graveside service will be held April 24 at 2 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery, La Grande. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Known as Larry, he was born May 23, 1941, in La Grande, to Leslie and Edna (Wilson) Keffer. He was raised in La Grande and attended Ackerman Grade School and graduated from La Grande High School. Larry served in the U.S. National Guard for 20 years. He was married to Carol Gunderson and they later divorced.
Larry owned and operated Trotter’s Men’s Store in La Grande. He did not know any strangers, and his door was always open. Larry loved his dogs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, Michael Alan and Laura Keffer of Beaverton, Christian Wallace Keffer of La Grande, and Molli and Brady Angelos of Elgin; brother and sister-in-law, Alan H. and Jan Keffer of La Grande; five grandchildren; and three nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Edna Keffer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
Sorry to hear of Larry’s passing. I have many memories of my time working at Trotters. May God be with the family.
