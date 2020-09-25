1962-2020 • Summerville
Michael Scott Campbell, 57, of Summerville, died Sept. 16 at his residence. A graveside service will be held Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Summerville Cemetery. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Known as Scott, he was born Nov. 16, 1962, in La Grande, to Roddy and Joyce (Scott) Campbell. He resided in Boise, Idaho, and Summerville. After graduating from high school, Scott attended ITT Technical Institute. He was married to Nancy Campbell for 20 years.
Scott was employed with Woodgrain/Boise Cascade. He was an avid Raiders fan and enjoyed fishing, motocross, snowmobiling, skiing and spending time with his family. Scott was a member of the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Surviving relatives include his children, Cole Joseph Campbell of San Diego, California, and Jacob Scott Campbell of Summerville; mother, Joyce Campbell of Summerville; siblings and their spouses, Sheri Campbell, Heidi and Barry Bowers, and Rocky and Diana Campbell, all of Summerville; one grandchild; eight nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles, Micki and Louise Houtz and Mike and Shirley Scott.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Roddy.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
