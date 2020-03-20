North Powder, 1964-2020
Michelle Addleman, 55, of North Powder, died March 15 at home after a brave battle with cancer. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Michelle was born June 2, 1964, in Roseburg, to Loren and Marilyn McCaslin, joining her brother, Mark. She grew up in Milwaukie and graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1982. Michelle met Thomas Addleman on a blind date set up by her friends. They were married Sept. 8, 1984.
Michelle worked for the U.S. Post Office delivering mail, rain or shine, for 25 years. She lived in Parkrose, Gresham and North Powder.
Michelle loved all things horses, particularly when it came to breaking and training. This love led her to help create a horse group with those who shared her passion. She also enjoyed gardening, daffodils and tulips, baking (especially with grandchildren) and spending time with her family.
Michelle was a gentle soul who never complained. An Irish Proverb that she cherished hung on a plaque in her home: "Do not resent growing old, many are denied the privilege."
Surviving relatives include her husband of 35 years, Thomas Addleman; son and daughter-in-law, Hunter and Jessica of Troutdale; daughters, Aubrey Addleman and husband, Ethan Reidy, of Baker City and Kelly Addleman of Baker City; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Dixie of Portland; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Marilyn McCaslin.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in care of Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
