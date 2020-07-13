1925-2020 • Perry
Mickey Courtney, 95, of Perry, died June 26 at her home. At her request, there will not be a gathering or ceremony. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Mickey was born May 10, 1925, in La Grande, to Edgar and Opal Ruth (Bradshaw) Stringham. She graduated from Union High School in 1944. She married Jack Courtney in 1952 in La Grande. She lived in La Grande, Union and Enterprise before settling on the ranch above Upper Perry.
Micky was a bookkeeper and worked for La Grande Fruit and the Keith O’Brien department store before finishing her career at Valley Chemical. She was a member of the La Grande First Christian Church. She was past president of Credit Women and a member of the Oregon CattleWomen, the Eagles Auxiliary and the Emblem Club.
Surviving relatives include her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Kevin Ludviksen of Upper Perry; sisters, Aloha Bothelo of Island City and Pat Baird of Pendleton; and two granddaughters and three great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorial donations may be made to the Oregon CattleWomen at OCW Scholarship Committee, c/o Melissa Ladner, 4550 Reeder Road, Klamath Falls 97603.
