1923-2021 • Wallowa
Millicent “Peggy” Evelyn Gentle, 97, of Wallowa, died Jan. 21. A graveside service was held Jan. 29 at the Wallowa Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Bollman Funeral Home, Enterprise.
Known as Peggy, she was born May 1, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan, to William Gilbert and Millicent Emily (Janes) Bell. Her father named her Millicent but always called her Peggy, not to confuse her with her mother, whom he called Millie.
Peggy married J.C. Gentle, a career Navy man, on Feb. 1, 1947. Upon his retirement from the Navy, J.C., Peggy and family lived in Paradise, California (1955-1959), Wallowa (1959-1962), and Lynwood, California (1962-1964), then they settled in Wallowa for good. Peggy’s working years covered 27 years with the Wallowa School District.
A quick smile and a warm heart put Peggy on the giving end of relationships, and she was known as “Grandma” to numerous neighborhood children. Her willingness to help others was mirrored in her volunteer work, which included school trip chaperone, Sunday school teacher, 4-H leader, Cub Scout den leader and Girl Scout leader. She also volunteered for the Wallowa Food Bank and senior center.
Peggy’s numerous hobbies included making and decorating cakes for birthdays, weddings and other celebrations. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, crocheting, gardening and painting. One of her paintings garnered the “Best of Show” award at the 2018 Wallowa County Fair.
Peggy was known around Wallowa for her daily exercise walks with her good friend Ann Marie Scott, which she continued into her 90s. However, in her early 90s, her heart was not keeping up with her non-stop activities and she subsequently received a pacemaker. At her annual checkups with her heart doctor, he always referred to her as the “Energizer bunny.”
Peggy was an active member of the Wallowa Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, for which she served several times as worthy matron. She was honored as grand marshal of the Wallowa County Fourth of July parade in 2014.
Her attitude on life was simple: “I just take life as it comes. Whatever is to be will be.”
Surviving relatives include her sisters, Phyllis Roullier and Catherine Remsnyder; children and their spouses, Gregory and Judy, Gary and Susan, Cathy and Larry Spencer, John and Carol and William and Kimberley; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C., in 1997; sisters, Maxine Bell and Patricia Bardy; granddaughter, Robyn Strayer; and grandson, Robert Gentle.
